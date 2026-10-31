Bihar: Minor Girl Raped In Sheikhpura Accused Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 31 (IANS) A minor girl was allegedly raped after being offered a lift in Bihar's Sheikhpura district, following which the accused abandoned her in an unconscious condition on the roadside and fled.

Police arrested the accused in neighbouring Lakhisarai district within 12 hours of the incident.

Addressing a press conference at the SDPO's office on Saturday, SDPO Dr Rakesh Kumar said the incident took place on Friday evening when the student was waiting near the RD College turn after attending coaching classes.

According to the police, the accused, Amrit Kumar alias Amit Kumar, a resident of Jakhraj Sthan, arrived in his Scorpio SUV and offered to drop her home.

The girl reportedly insisted that he first speak to her family members before she got into the vehicle.

The accused tried calling them from his mobile phone, but they did not answer.

After he assured her that he would drop her home safely, the girl agreed to get into the vehicle.

However, instead of taking her home, the accused allegedly drove towards Madari Road, beyond the deserted Bhadaus turn, where he raped her inside the car.

He subsequently abandoned the girl near Jharkhand Mandir turn, close to Pachna village, while she was unconscious, and fled.

After managing to reach home, the girl and her family approached the police. A case was registered at the women's police station the same night.

Following directions from Superintendent of Police Himanshu, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed under the leadership of the SDPO.

The team included the Cyber DSP, Sadar SHO, SHO of the women's police station and personnel from the technical cell.

Police traced the accused through the mobile number he had used to contact the girl's family.

The number appeared on the family's phone, providing investigators with a crucial lead.

Tracking its location, the team raided the residence of Munna Singh at Jamui Mor in Lakhisarai district and arrested Amrit Kumar late Friday night.

The accused was brought to Sheikhpura. Police also seized the Scorpio SUV allegedly used in the crime and two mobile phones.

Dr Kumar said the victim underwent a medical examination, while a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team collected scientific evidence from the vehicle and the alleged crime scene.

"The case will undergo a speedy trial. The police administration will submit a chargesheet against the accused in court within 15 days," the SDPO said.

Police said further investigation was underway.