Fire Breaks Out Near Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport Amid Reported Drone Attack Media
It said a column of black smoke was seen rising into the sky in the area of Sheremetyevo Airport.
According to Astra OSINT analyst, the fire broke out in a forest north of the airport, near the Sheremetyevo Fuel and Refueling Complex warehouse.
Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin claimed that 11 drones had been shot down on the approaches to the capital.Read also: Drones strike Russian oil refinery and military canning plant, media report
As reported by Ukrinform, residents of Ufa, the capital of Russia's Bashkortostan, reported explosions overnight Saturday and columns of smoke over an industrial area in the northern part of the city in the morning.
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