Baku Exhibition Combines Inclusive Art With Wildlife Conservation

DanceAbility Azerbaijan's Flight Without Borders creates a space for raising awareness, participation and collaboration. Focusing on the imperial eagle, other birds of prey and bird species listed in Azerbaijan's Red Book, the exhibition encourages greater care for birds and the ecosystems we share.

Created as part of Fly to Baku. Art Weekend, the project explores how human activity and infrastructure affect birds, their habitats and their survival. The exhibition draws attention to key threats, including power lines and poles, wind turbines, collisions with buildings and glass surfaces, and the illegal hunting, capture and trade of birds of prey.

The exhibition offers visitors a range of ways to take part. An inclusive digital dance performance, stories told through text and illustration, interactive detective games and panel discussions invite visitors not only to learn about the issue, but also to reflect on their relationship with nature and their role in protecting it.

Created with the direct participation of people with disabilities, the project considers the needs of diverse visitors. Sign language interpretation, audio description and sensory materials are among the features developed in accordance with universal design principles.

The event is available from 30 October to 1 November 2026

Address: 15 Qüllə Street, Icherisheher, Baku