Three Maryland Graduates Honored As 2026 Presidential Scholars

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) October 30, 2026

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BALTIMORE (October 30, 2026) – Three recent Maryland high school graduates have been named 2026 U.S. Presidential Scholars, an annual program that honors the nation's top-performing high school students in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

The students are Class of 2026 graduates from the Howard and Montgomery public school systems:

Cooper Liu Li, Montgomery Blair High School (Montgomery County Public Schools) Grace E. Li, Richard Montgomery High School (Montgomery County Public Schools) Chelsea I. Sun, Atholton High School (Howard County Public School System)



“These students represent the best and brightest in Maryland,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools.“This honor not only recognizes their academic achievements, but the dedication of educators and the support of their families and school communities.”

Since 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has recognized and honored some of the nation's most distinguished graduating high school seniors. In 1979, the program was extended to students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, creative, and performing arts, and expanded in 2015 to honor students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.

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