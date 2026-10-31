EPFO Celebrates 74Th Foundation Day With New Initiatives For Workers

EPFO 74th Foundation Day Celebrations

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will celebrate its 74th Foundation Day in New Delhi on Sunday. Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, will inaugurate the event. The celebration will be attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Labour & Employment, Members of the Central Board of Trustees, officers and employees of EPFO, employers, workers and other stakeholders.

New Digital Initiatives and Awards

On the occasion, Mandaviya will launch key EPFO initiatives, including the Automatic Settlement of Eligible Inoperative EPF Accounts with balances up to Rs 1,000 and EPFO Services through WhatsApp, among others. The Union Minister will also review exhibition stalls at the venue and release a series of publications reflecting EPFO's commitment to knowledge creation, institutional learning, legal awareness and compassionate governance.

Recognizing Institutional Excellence

The proceedings will also see Mandaviya presenting Bhavishya Nidhi Awards 2026 to recognise outstanding contributions by Regional Offices, Zonal Offices, individual officers and employees. The 74th Foundation Day celebration seeks to reaffirm that the journey of EPFO is not merely a story of institutional growth; it is a continuing commitment to ensure that the fruits of a worker's years of labour translate into security, dignity and peace of mind for the worker and the family.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)