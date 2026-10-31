Union Education Ministry Extends Deadline For Applications Under NMMSS Till Nov 15

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) The Union Education Ministry has extended the last date for submission of applications under the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) for the academic year 2026-27 till November 15, an official said on Saturday.

The extension would provide eligible students additional time to complete their applications on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) and facilitate timely verification by the concerned authorities, the official said in a statement.

As of October 30, 90,483 fresh and 1,99,531 renewal applications had been submitted under the scheme, the statement said.

The scheme provides one lakh fresh scholarships every year to eligible Class IX students who qualify in the selection examination conducted by the respective State/UT Governments. The scholarship is subsequently continued from Classes X to XII through renewal, subject to the prescribed academic requirements.

Eligible students studying in state government and government-aided schools and also schools managed by local self-governments receive Rs 12,000 per annum, which is transferred directly to their bank accounts through DBT.

As per the revised schedule for the scholarship scheme, students who have already submitted their applications should ensure that the applications are verified by the Institute Nodal Officer (L1) by November 30 and the District Nodal Officer (L2) by December 15, the statement said.

For appearing in the selection test, students must have secured at least 55 per cent marks or equivalent grade in Class VII, with a 5-percentage point relaxation for SC/ST students. The parental income of the applicant should not exceed Rs 3.50 lakh per annum, the statement said.

The NMMSS is aimed at supporting meritorious students from economically weaker sections and encouraging them to continue their education beyond Class VIII up to Class XII.

The National Scholarship Portal (NSP) has been open for student applications since June 1, 2026. Students are required to complete their One-Time Registration (OTR) on the portal before applying for the Scholarship.