India Can Strengthen Regional Stability In Middle East Through Maritime Cooperation, Diplomacy: Report

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 31 (IANS) With key maritime routes through the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait facing growing threats, India has an opportunity to strengthen its role in maritime security and diplomacy in the Middle East, a report has stated.

It noted that this could involve examining competing proposals for Gaza, opposing efforts to diplomatically isolate Israel, and revisiting the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) in line with available funding and concrete political commitments.

“Threats around Hormuz endanger the Gulf energy supplies that Indian refineries rely on. Houthi attacks around Bab el-Mandeb make Indian exports to Europe more expensive when shipping companies divert vessels around Africa. Insurance premiums and delivery delays reach manufacturers negotiating contracts with European buyers. Saudi Arabia can move oil west through its East-West Pipeline to Yanbu, but insecurity in the Red Sea also threatens shipping from that port. India cannot count on one threatened passage as a dependable alternative to the other,” according to a report in 'Real Clear Defence'(RCD).

“Indian warships have already helped merchant vessels in the western Indian Ocean. New Delhi could expand maritime intelligence exchanges with Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, coordinate escorts when threats warrant them, and use its P-8I surveillance aircraft to help identify suspicious shipping movements. It could press Tehran over attacks affecting Indian crews and cargo while working with Gulf partners on protecting port facilities and oil shipments. Continued attacks would also force a discussion of stronger collective measures to defend commercial navigation,” it detailed.

The report noted that India's sustained ties with Tehran give New Delhi a channel to discuss attacks on shipping while protecting its interests at Chabahar. It added that Saudi Arabia and the UAE could share intelligence on suspected weapons shipments with Indian agencies.

Aden's historic trade links with India also provide scope for cooperation with legitimate Yemeni authorities on port security. Separately, possible links between Houthi and Al-Shabaab across the Gulf of Aden deserve closer attention because trafficking routes and technical exchanges could pose a threat to Indian commercial shipping, the RCD report mentioned.

“The original IMEC proposal was unrealistic before the Gaza war. Riyadh showed little willingness to shoulder the enormous infrastructure bill, and Saudi-Israeli normalization was never assured. Saudi Arabia and the UAE were already competing to attract logistics investment and control regional trade routes. Egypt objected to a corridor that could draw traffic away from the Suez Canal, while Bahrain resented being excluded despite its connections with Saudi Arabia and its normalization agreement with Israel,” it noted.