Himachal CM Pays Tribute To Indira Gandhi And Sardar Patel In Shimla

Tributes to National Leaders in Shimla

Himachal Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary by offering flowers at her statue at The Ridge, Shimla. The Day is being observed as Rashtriya Sankalp Diwas. A blood donation camp was also organised on the occasion. He also remembered the former Union Home Minister, Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. He said that both great leaders had made invaluable contributions towards strengthening the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the nation. He also administered the oath of national integration to the participants present on the occasion.

Legacy of Indira Gandhi

Interacting with media persons on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Indira Gandhi was an extraordinary leader known for her courage, determination and ability to take bold decisions in challenging circumstances. Her leadership during the 1971 Indo-Pak war was a defining moment in India's history, which led to the liberation of Bangladesh and brought a significant transformation in the geopolitical landscape of the subcontinent. He said that such a historic decision, taken at a time when India was still facing numerous developmental and security challenges, reflected her exceptional political vision and strong leadership.

The Chief Minister said that she made several historic decisions in the larger interest of the country, including the nationalisation of banks, abolition of privy purses of former rulers and implementation of land ceiling measures in 1971. These decisions were aimed at reducing economic inequalities, strengthening the public sector and ensuring that the benefits of development reached wider sections of society. CM Sukhu said her commitment to national unity and integrity was reflected in her supreme sacrifice for the nation. She laid down her life while serving the country, leaving behind an enduring legacy of courage, patriotism and dedication.

Remembering the Iron Man of India

Remembering former Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Chief Minister said that he was rightly known as the Iron Man of India for his decisive role in the integration of princely states into the Indian Union after Independence. Despite facing considerable resistance and complex challenges, Sardar Patel demonstrated extraordinary administrative acumen and political determination in bringing hundreds of princely states together, including Hyderabad and Jammu and Kashmir, thereby laying a strong foundation for a united India.

Upholding Democratic Values

He said that the Congress party had consistently worked to uphold constitutional values and strengthen democratic institutions. The Constitution and universal adult franchise had empowered every citizen to participate in the democratic process, irrespective of social or economic background. He added that India's democratic system had provided equal opportunities to people from different sections of society to lead the country.

CM Sukhu said that the right to vote was one of the most significant achievements of Independence and must be protected at all costs. "Allegations of vote manipulation and electoral irregularities were serious matters that required transparent investigation and accountability," he added. CM said that the Congress party was exercising its democratic right to raise these concerns and protest against any alleged attempt to undermine the electoral process. The Chief Minister reiterated that the Constitution is the soul of Indian democracy and its protection was essential for preserving the rights and aspirations of future generations. He said that the legacy of leaders like Indira Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel inspired the country to remain united, uphold democratic principles and work towards a strong, inclusive and progressive India.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil, Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma, Former President of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee Pratibha Singh, Mayor Municipal Corporation Shimla Surinder Chauhan, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal, Councillors, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

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