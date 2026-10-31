IFL 2026/27: Nelson Rymbai's Late Strike Gives Shillong Lajong Hard-Fought Win Over Mohammedan SC

MENAFN - IANS) Kalyani, Oct 31 (IANS) Substitute Nelson Rymbai struck in the 90th minute to break the deadlock as Shillong Lajong FC began their Indian Football League (IFL) 2026–27 campaign on a winning note, securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Mohammedan SC at the Kalyani Stadium in Kalyani on Saturday.

After dominating possession for large periods of the contest and creating several promising opportunities, Shillong Lajong finally found the breakthrough in the closing moments. Substitute Abelson Jachi won possession near the Mohammedan penalty area before cutting the ball back for Rymbai, who calmly finished with his right foot to seal a deserved victory for the visitors.

Shillong Lajong dictated the tempo from the opening exchanges, moving the ball confidently and using the flanks to stretch the Mohammedan defence.

Damaitphang Lyngdoh and winger João Vitor de Paula Morais (Jota) were particularly influential in the attacking third, while captain Kenstar Kharshong and Overkindness L. Mawnai marshalled the visitors' forward movement. Mohammedan, meanwhile, adopted a deeper defensive approach and looked to threaten on the counter-attack.

The visitors registered their first significant attempt in the 20th minute when defender Joedson dos Santos unleashed a powerful effort. Mohammedan goalkeeper Nikhil Deka initially fumbled the ball but recovered quickly to gather it safely. Mohammedan attempted to break on the counter at the other end, but Joedson tracked back swiftly to intercept the pass and prevent the attack from developing.

Shillong continued to find spaces through their attacking combinations. In the 22nd minute, Jota linked up well with Lyngdoh and Everbrightson Sana, who looked set to take a shot on goal before Mohammedan defender Juwel Ahmed Mazumder produced an excellent tackle to clear the danger.

Mohammedan gradually found some rhythm in midfield, with F Lalremsanga displaying good footwork and attempting to trouble the Shillong midfield. However, the visitors continued to control possession and probe from both flanks, with Jota remaining a constant threat. Mohammedan's attacking efforts were largely restricted to quick transitions, with forward Thokchom Adison Singh making a few promising runs down the right without seriously troubling the Shillong defence.

Mohammedan SC head coach Sudhir Mishra was forced into an early change when Lalremsanga picked up an injury and had to be replaced by forward Lalthankima.

Shillong came close to breaking the deadlock in the 41st minute. Jota won possession near the halfway line and played the ball forward for Sana, who raced towards goal and found himself one-on-one with Deka. The forward attempted to beat the goalkeeper at the near post, but Deka reacted brilliantly, making a crucial save with his foot to push the ball behind for a corner.

The visitors continued to threaten from set-pieces, with captain Kenstar directing a header towards goal in the 43rd minute, only for Deka to gather comfortably. Mohammedan responded with a promising counter-attack a minute later, as captain Mahitosh Roy unleashed a left-footed effort towards the far post. Shillong goalkeeper Ranit Sarkar produced an excellent diving save, getting a slight touch with his fingertips to divert the ball behind for a corner.

Despite Shillong Lajong enjoying the greater share of possession and registering 10 shots in the first half, they were unable to find the breakthrough, with only two attempts testing the goalkeeper. Mohammedan, on the other hand, remained dangerous on the counter, with both their attempts on target, as the teams went into the half-time break goalless.

The second half began at a lively pace, with both sides looking to increase their attacking intensity. Mohammedan defender Hira Mondal produced an important interception in the 48th minute to prevent Jota from getting a shot away. The exchanges subsequently became more open, with both goalkeepers called into action within a minute.

Mahitosh came close to giving Mohammedan the lead in the 52nd minute with a long-range effort that narrowly curled away from the far post. Kenstar attempted to create an opportunity at the other end with a cross from the left, but Juwel Ahmed was alert to intercept and clear the danger.

Mohammedan began to find more opportunities through quick attacking combinations. In the 58th minute, Tangva Ragui linked up with Lalthankima, who played the ball into the path of Adison. The forward found himself in a promising position but failed to get the required finishing touch, sending his effort into the side netting.

Shillong responded through Jota, who found space in the attacking third in the 59th minute, but his effort lacked power and was comfortably collected by Deka.

The hosts came close to breaking the deadlock in the 68th minute following a promising attacking move down the left. Adison produced an excellent run and threaded a wonderful through ball into the path of substitute Maharabam Maxion. However, Overkindness timed his challenge perfectly to prevent Maxion from getting his shot away.

Shillong immediately threatened at the other end, as Lamlallian unleashed a long-range effort that forced Deka into a diving save for a corner. The resulting set-piece almost produced the opening goal, with Joedson rising to meet the delivery with a powerful header. Deka, however, produced one of the saves of the match, diving to his left and getting his left hand to the ball just before it crossed the goal line.

The Mohammedan goalkeeper continued to be the standout performer for the hosts, producing another important save in the 74th minute to deny Shillong substitute Tremiki Lamurong, whose thunderous effort from inside the penalty area looked destined for the back of the net.

Mohammedan had a golden opportunity to take the lead two minutes later. Lalthankima made a promising run through the defence and found himself with space inside the box, but took too much time to get his shot away. With the goalkeeper advancing, he cut the ball to his right and squared it towards Adison, whose subsequent effort was saved by Ranit Sarkar.

The contest continued to produce end-to-end action, with both sides searching for the decisive goal. Mohammedan defender Dinesh Meitei made an important intervention in the 79th minute to prevent another Shillong attack from developing, while the visitors continued to enjoy possession and patiently build their moves around the opposition penalty area.

The Shillong captain came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock in the 85th minute when he met a cross with a powerful header, only to see his effort crash against the woodwork. Mohammedan responded with a promising free-kick in the 89th minute, as Mahitosh produced a wonderful attempt that sailed inches over the crossbar.

The breakthrough finally came in the 90th minute. Abelson Jachi won possession near the Mohammedan box before driving forward and cutting the ball back. Rymbai was perfectly positioned to receive the pass and calmly guided his right-footed finish into the net to give Shillong Lajong a crucial late lead.

The visitors looked to build on their advantage in the closing moments, with Rymbai attempting to add another goal in the 90+4th minute. His powerful effort, however, was punched away by Deka, who had kept Mohammedan in the contest with a series of outstanding saves throughout the evening.

In the end, Nelson Rymbai's late strike proved decisive as Shillong Lajong FC secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Mohammedan SC.