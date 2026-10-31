Sheikh Hamdan Awards Dubai-It In Business Category To Financial Company Ziina
The integrated financial platform, which the young Arab founders Faisal Toukan, Sarah, and Talal named after their mother, now serves 500,000 users, and supports 290,000 business owners and small and home-based projects, he added.This is Dubai-it. Building from the ground up. Growing with ambition. Creating impact that reaches beyond the business.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al MaktoumRecommended For You
Ziina
Ziina says it is the UAE's "first peer-to-peer payment app," which means UAE residents can make payments with no IBAN, using their phone number instead.
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The firm, licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE, says it makes transactions "simple, secure and social," enhancing life; Ziina literally translates to "ornament" or "thing of beauty" in Arabic.
Available to UAE residents, users require an Emirates ID to create an account, although users do not physically have to be present in the country to use the app, according to its website.
Ziina operates both on the personal and business fronts, meaning users can access the app for splitting grocery bills, or for making transactions for their start-ups.ALSO READ
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