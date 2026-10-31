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Zelensky Arrives In Istanbul

Zelensky Arrives In Istanbul


Date: 2026-10-31 09:06:53

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of state announced this on Facebook.

"Landed in Istanbul with our team. Important talks with Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lie ahead. We're working to strengthen the protection of our people, our bilateral partnership with Türkiye, and real diplomatic prospects. There are important issues concerning shipping in the Black Sea. A meeting with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew is also planned," he wrote.

Read also: Turkey will keep straits closed to military ships while war against Ukraine continues

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UkrinForm

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