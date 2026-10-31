Azerbaijan Welcomes Feridun Sinirlioglu's Candidacy For UN Secretary-General

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Azerbaijan has welcomed the initiative to nominate Turkish diplomat Feridun Sinirlioglu, currently serving as Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), for the position of United Nations Secretary-General.

Aykhan Hajizadeh, spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry concerning Sinirlioglu's potential candidacy for the UN's top position.

"We welcome the initiative to nominate Ambassador Feridun Sinirlioglu, currently the OSCE Secretary General, for the position of Secretary-General of the United Nations," Hajizadeh stated.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasised that the selection of the next UN chief should be based on professional competence, diplomatic experience and the ability to secure broad international consensus.

"We reiterate the importance of a selection process guided by the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, based on the candidates' professional qualifications, international and diplomatic experience, impartiality, and ability to build consensus among Member States."

Hajizadeh also expressed confidence that constructive engagement between UN member states would contribute to an appropriate decision.

"We believe that as a result of ongoing consultations and constructive dialogue among member states, an appropriate decision will be made that will strengthen the UN's ability to respond more effectively to modern global challenges."

Sinirlioglu, a veteran Turkish diplomat, currently heads the OSCE and has previously served as Türkiye's Minister of Foreign Affairs.