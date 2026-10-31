VP Radhakrishnan Calls For Public Administration Reforms To Realise Viksit Bharat @2047

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Advocating teamwork for citizen-centric governance, Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Saturday called for transformative reforms in public administration to realise Viksit Bharat@2047.

Addressing the 72nd Annual Meeting of the General Body of the Indian Institute of Public Administration, Radhakrishnan called for good governance, better coordination across all levels of administration, a balanced approach to economic growth and environmental sustainability.

He urged IIPA to prepare civil servants for the challenges of Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

Observing that public administration was at a critical juncture, Radhakrishnan said that governance today was increasingly expected to be faster, citizen-centric, technology-enabled, data-driven and outcome-oriented.

The Vice President emphasised that good governance should not be measured merely by economic growth but also by its impact on people's happiness, living standards and overall well-being.

He said the challenge before public institutions is not whether to use AI, but how to use it responsibly, ethically, and inclusively.

Highlighting India's progress in poverty reduction, the Vice President said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past 12 years, more than 25 crore people had been brought out of poverty.

He described this as a significant achievement reflecting the impact of sustained efforts towards inclusive development and improved living standards.

He reiterated that the ultimate objective of governance must be to ensure that economic progress translates into dignity, security and better opportunities for every citizen.

Highlighting the significance of the occasion coinciding with Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Vice President paid tribute to the Iron Man of India, describing him as the architect of India's political integration, who united hundreds of princely states into one nation.

Union Minister and Chairman of the IIPA Executive Council Jitendra Singh, Director General, IIPA, Surendra Kumar Bagde, members of the General Body and Executive Council, faculty members, representatives of Regional and Local Branches, officers and staff of the Institute and other distinguished guests attended the meeting.