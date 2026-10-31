Bihar CM Calls Nishant Kumar 'Brother' Announces State's Tallest Sardar Patel Statue

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 31 (IANS) The 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, observed as National Unity Day, at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna on Saturday turned into an occasion for both paying tribute to the Iron Man of India and highlighting the Bihar government's political and development agenda.

The event, attended by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Health Minister Nishant Kumar, several other ministers, MLAs and public representatives, drew attention when the Chief Minister made a light-hearted remark to Nishant, advising him to eat properly and put on some weight.

Addressing the Health Minister, Samrat said the two would work together like“brothers” to take Bihar forward.

The remark assumes political significance amid discussions over Nishant Kumar's role and his political standing since taking charge of the Health Department.

The Chief Minister paid tribute to Sardar Patel, recalling his decisive role in integrating the princely states after Independence and laying the foundation for a united India.

"After Independence, he undertook the historic task of integrating the princely states and binding India together. Had it not been for Sardar Patel, the creation of today's vast and united India would have been difficult," Samrat said.

He announced that Bihar would install the country's tallest statue of Sardar Patel, describing it as a tribute to the leader's contribution to national unity.

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking forward Patel's vision through the resolve to build a developed India.

Samrat also reiterated the government's promise to provide one crore jobs and outlined an ambitious roadmap for improving healthcare services in Bihar.

He said the state aimed to become one of the country's leading states in healthcare within the next four years.

For this, district and sub-divisional hospitals would be strengthened so that patients could receive treatment and undergo surgeries closer to home instead of being unnecessarily referred to major hospitals.

Recalling the earlier situation, he said hospitals such as PMCH and IGIMS often faced heavy patient loads, while people had to struggle to secure admission for treatment.

The government, he said, wanted to change this pattern by expanding medical facilities at the district level.

The target is to increase surgical capacity in district and sub-divisional hospitals to one lakh operations a month.

A significant part of Samrat's address was devoted to former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who could not attend the programme.

The Chief Minister praised Nitish's contribution to Bihar's development, particularly improvements in roads, electricity, healthcare and education after 2005.

He also acknowledged the role of former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi in the state's transformation.

Health Minister Nishant Kumar also spoke about Nitish Kumar's tenure and his contribution to Bihar.

The programme thus combined a tribute to Sardar Patel with the government's commitments on employment, healthcare and development, as it outlined priorities for the coming years.