MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Tickets Now on Sale for“Las 3 Horas de Costa Rica”: Check Out Prices and Details appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Motorsports fans in Costa Rica have something big to look forward to this December. Tickets are officially on sale for Las 3 Horas de Costa Rica, scheduled for Sunday, December 6, at the Star Cars Circuit in Parque Viva, located in La Guácima, Alajuela.

This year's edition promises intense action as it serves as the grand finale of the National Motorsports Championship.

What to Expect on the Track

Organizers are planning for a grid of 26 to 30 race cars, featuring regular championship competitor alongside special entries and international guest drivers, who will be announced in the coming weeks.

Unlike short sprint races, endurance and strategy will dictate who takes home the trophy:

Ticket Options and Pricing How to Buy

Tickets can be purchased directly online through the official event website at treshoras.

The post Tickets Now on Sale for“Las 3 Horas de Costa Rica”: Check Out Prices and Details appeared first on The Costa Rica News.