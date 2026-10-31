'This Is A Significant Victory For West Indies Cricket': Ian Bishop Lauds Team's Win Over Bangladesh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) West Indies legend Ian Bishop hailed the national team's impressive win over Bangladesh in the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, on Saturday, calling it a significant victory at a time when the Windies cricket has been facing financial challenges.

West Indies chased down 170 in the opening Test of the two-match series with eight wickets in hand, marking another strong result for the team that had recently held two-time reigning T20 world champions India in the latter's own backyard for a 2-2 draw in a five-match T20I series.

This time the Windies showed a strong performance in the longest format. Bishop hailed the team for the win. "This is a significant victory for West Indies cricket. Bangladesh is no longer an easy team to defeat, especially at home," the legendary former fast bowler wrote on X.

"Given the financial challenges faced by cricket in the region, the players have to be lauded for their commitment and professionalism. One more Test to go, but well to Roston Chase's men," he wrote.

Former West Indies batter Daren Ganga also heaped praise on the team's performance, highlighting that the Bangladesh win adds to the strong showing in India.

"Congrats WI Men's Test Team, a solid 8-wicket victory against Bangladesh in Mirpur. After success in the white-ball series vs India in India, multi-format players are showing the ability to adapt and mesh with the red-ball specialist players. The winning attitude seems ingrained!!" he wrote on X.

The Windies cricket has been facing financial challenges. Last month, Cricket West Indies announced a financial restructuring, under which players are set for a 25% pay cut. Upcoming events - Super50 and the Women's T20 Blaze - have also been suspended.

Recently, head coach Daren Sammy had asked the players for a strong finish in the World Test Championship cycle, highlighting that impressive performances can help them negotiate with the board.

"If you look at the way we played in the India series when the news was put to the players, how they responded shows the drive, the passion, the willingness to help turn around West Indies cricket. I think there's reality and there's understanding where you are as a professional, as a board, and there's no secret where we are, obviously financially.

"My word to the guys, especially this World Test Championship, you finish in the top five there's extra incentives. ICC has invested a lot of money in the World Test Championship in terms of prize money, and it's an opportunity for our boys to come up from the number eight that we have finished last two cycles.

"I don't think it's a conversation that's in the dressing room now, but we are aware. I have challenged the guys to put ourselves in a better position to negotiate and attract sponsors by the performances we put on the field. I thought the white-ball teams did that extremely well in India and hopefully we could do that as a red-ball team here in Bangladesh," Sammy told reporters in a press conference ahead of the opening Test against Bangladesh.

Coming to the first Test, the Windies chased down a meagre total of 170 on Day 4 of the Test as Brandon King made an unbeaten 81, while No.4 Kavem Hodge also remained unscathed on 31. They helped the visitors hunt down the target in only 35.1 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Left-arm finger-spinner Jomel Warrican and off-spinner Roston Chase ruled the roost in both innings. Bangladesh batted first and made 272, with opener Shadman Islam making 105. Warrican picked up a five-wicket haul as he made life difficult for the Bangladesh players.

In reply, the Windies made 245 on the back of half-centuries from John Campbell and Tagenarine Chanderpaul and contributions from Justin Greaves (46) and Chase (43). Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan picked up 4-33. Bangladesh were bowled out for 142 in the second innings as Chase picked up 5-36 and Warrican scalped 4-63 before the visitors chased it down with ease.