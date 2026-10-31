Bihar: BJP Discuss Organisational Expansion Harish Dwivedi Calls For Regular Field Visits

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 31 (IANS) The BJP's Bihar unit on Saturday held an organisational meeting of its state office-bearers at Atal Auditorium in the party's state headquarters, coinciding with the first visit of National General Secretary and Bihar organisational in-charge Harish Dwivedi.

The meeting was attended by State President Sanjay Saraogi, Organisational General Secretary Bhikhubhai Dalsania, national secretaries Rohan Gupta and Sangeeta Yadav, who are also co-in-charges of the Bihar organisation, and National Secretary Siddharth Shambhu, along with other state-level office-bearers.

The meeting began with an introductory interaction among the organisational office-bearers, followed by discussions on the party's ongoing activities, future programmes and strategies to strengthen its organisational structure.

Deliberations also focused on improving the implementation of organisational responsibilities and ensuring that information about the government's achievements and welfare schemes reaches the public through the party network.

Addressing the meeting, Sanjay Saraogi said the BJP's strength rests on the hard work, dedication and commitment to public service of its workers.

He stressed that active participation by office-bearers and workers, from the state level to the booth level, was essential for strengthening the organisation.

He also emphasised the need to ensure that government welfare schemes reach the last person in society, calling for better coordination among party office-bearers.

Harish Dwivedi underlined the importance of regular organisational field visits by office-bearers and workers.

He said such visits help assess the organisation's ground-level functioning, establish direct communication with party workers and identify challenges that need to be addressed.

The meeting stressed the need for regular activities and review meetings at the Morcha, Mandal and booth levels.

It was decided that all state-level office-bearers would undertake field visits according to a prescribed action plan.

During these visits, they will hold meetings with workers at the Mandal and booth levels, review ongoing party programmes and prepare for upcoming organisational activities.

Saraogi said all office-bearers would work with dedication to make the organisation more active, effective and people-oriented.

The meeting concluded with a consensus on implementing the forthcoming organisational action plan.