Halloween 2026: Orry As Bloody Hastar Is Not For Faint-Hearted, Here Are 5 Of His Funky Looks

Excited for a Halloween party tonight? Take inspiration from Orhan Awatramani's spooky style! Scroll through to check out his most striking Halloween looks.

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is one of the most loved influencers and internet personalities. He just recently stepped out dressed as Hastar from the popular movie Tumbbad and also carried his wheat doll as a phone case. As he takes over the Halloween night in style, here's revisiting some of his funky looks!

Orry dressed as a cow? Cute as ever, and there's no denying that!

This was iconic, and how? The red-bloody body work, the funky phone case, and that eye makeup. 10/10 for the effort!

A grand witch? Yes, please!“Nothing is more glamorous than scariness. Imagine you are running for life, barefoot, someone is chasing you and trying to kill you... isn't that the most glamorous thing ever, as seen in films. I would love to be running for my life as long as I don't die,” he once told Bombay Times.

This Halloween party was something. Every Bollywood celeb dressed as someone unique and how. Deepika channeled her inner Lady Singh while Orry brought in a cutesy cockroachy element.

He once told Bombay Times,“One of my first parties I attended was when I was in boarding school in Kodaikanal. I became a squid. I had blue makeup on my face, wore a blue outfit and on my head, I had a giant squid with its tentacles coming down on my body. In college, I dressed as Miley Cyrus and my friend was the Wrecking Ball. At Sussanne Khan's party last year, I dressed as Frankenstein.”