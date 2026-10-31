Man Climbs Electricity Pole In Madhya Pradesh's Sehore After Domestic Dispute

MENAFN - IANS) Sehore (Madhya Pradesh), Oct 31 (IANS) In a dramatic incident, a man from a tribal community climbed a 33 kV electricity pole in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, following a domestic dispute.

The incident that took place at Jamoniya Hatesingh village under Ichhawar tehsil in the district, triggered panic in the village, while electricity department officials scrambled to handle the situation.

According to reports, the man climbed the power pole to push for the acceptance of his demands related to his domestic dispute.

Employees of the electricity department made repeated efforts to bring him down safely, but the man remained adamant.

Meanwhile, the incident drew a crowd of villagers at the spot.

Such actions have become a matter of serious concern as it not only endangers the life of the individual involved but also pose a significant risk to electricity department personnel and people in the surrounding area.

In a similar incident reported earlier this month from Jharkhand's Giridih, a man climbed a nearly 150-foot-high water tank with his four-year-old child amid a family land dispute, triggering panic in the area.

After nearly three hours of persuasion by the police and administration, the man and the child were brought down safely.

The incident took place in Ajidih under the Muffasil police station area in Giridih. The man has been identified as Mahadev Tiwari.

According to local residents, at around 10 a.m. on Thursday, people spotted Tiwari with his child at the top of the water tank.

Concerned about the safety of the young child at such a height, people started gathering at the spot.

Initially, the locals tried persuading the man to come down, but he refused.

After police were informed, Circle Officer Jitendra Prasad arrived at the spot and spoke to the man over the phone and tried to persuade him to come down safely.

The administration assured him that he should first come down with the child, following which discussions would be held to resolve his family dispute.

After nearly three hours of efforts, the man and the child were safely brought down, bringing relief to those gathered at the spot.