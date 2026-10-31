Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather Update: Cyclone Murasu Triggers Red Alert, Heavy Rains

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather Update: Departments warn that Cyclone Murasu will hit Telangana hard along with Andhra Pradesh. People must prepare for heavy very heavy rainfall. Weather experts have issued a red alert for these specific districts

We all saw the massive destruction that Cyclone Arnab caused in Andhra Pradesh. Fierce winds and heavy rains created unimaginable property damage and loss of life. People have not even forgotten this natural disaster, and another threat is already loading. Weather experts warn that a new cyclone has formed in the Bay of Bengal and it is rushing towards the Andhra Pradesh coast. This time, the cyclone will impact Telangana along with Andhra Pradesh. Weather warnings indicate that several districts will face heavy downpours and strong winds.The weather department stated that a new low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal right after Cyclone Arnab hit the coast. This system strengthened into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea. It will intensify further into a deep depression within the next 12 hours. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) warns that it will turn into a cyclone by Sunday, November 1, evening and rush towards the coast. The cyclone will likely reach near the Andhra Pradesh coast by Monday, November 2, evening.India proposed the name Murasu for this upcoming cyclone in the Bay of Bengal. APSDMA MD Prakhar Jain warned fishermen not to venture into the sea because the cyclone will make the waters very rough. He also asked citizens to stay alert due to the heavy rains. Central Andhra and Rayalaseema districts will receive heavy rainfall in isolated places, especially on Monday and Tuesday. Some areas might even see heavy to very heavy rainfall. Winds will blow along the coast at speeds of 45 to 65 kmph.The weather department announced that Cyclone Murasu will severely impact Telangana along with Andhra Pradesh. Rains are already falling in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts due to the low pressure and depression. Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal Malkajgiri districts will experience light to moderate rains with wind speeds of 30 to 40 kmph. The weather department revealed that heavy rains will lash Telangana from Monday, November 2, due to Cyclone Murasu. Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts will receive heavy rainfall. These districts will see isolated thunderstorms and winds blowing at 40 to 50 kmph. The department issued a yellow alert as other districts will get moderate rains.Weather expert Telangana Weatherman warns that Cyclone Murasu will bring extremely heavy rains to Telangana. He announced that the state will witness thunderstorms and lightning from October 30 to November 4. This means continuous heavy rains will lash the state for 6 to 7 days. He specifically warned that Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, and Nalgonda districts will receive heavy to very heavy rains from November 2 to 4. Telangana Weatherman has issued a red alert for these districts.

THUNDERSTORMS + SYSTEM RAINS in Telangana during October 30 - November 4 ️

After LONG TIME, finally we gonna witness ACTIVE RAINS in Telangana for next 6-7 days

Especially RED MARKED DISTRICTS to get MODERATE - HEAVY RAINS on November 2-4 due to the impact of DEPRESSION (OR CYCLONE) moving towards Ongole - Machilipatnam coasts on November 2/3 ⚠️️

While rest of Telangana including Hyderabad City to get LIGHT - MODERATE RAINS during next 5-6days

Plan accordingly dear people ️

- Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) October 30, 2026