From 3 Million Clients In Uzbekistan And Central Asia To Dubai: OSON Brings OSON X To The UAE

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSON extends its service to people from Central Asia living in the UAE, on a defined money corridor

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSON, a financial services company that serves more than 3 million clients in Uzbekistan and Central Asia, has brought its service to the UAE with OSON X - an app made for people from Central Asia who now live and work in the Gulf.









OSON starts from home: it already serves these people in Uzbekistan, and OSON X follows them to the UAE.

When people from Central Asia arrive in the Gulf for work, the account and habits they had at home do not travel with them, and they often start again with tools built for someone else. OSON X gives them one app to send money, pay and use a card, in a language they already read. It supports Uzbek, Russian and English. Its tagline puts it plainly - Made for digital Nomads.

Building from a parent that already works at scale brings three things: trust, in a name already known to millions in Uzbekistan; knowledge, from years of learning how this community moves money; and focus, on one community and one corridor - transfers between the UAE and Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, in both directions.

"We already know this community, because we serve millions of them at home. OSON X is how we stay with them when they move to the UAE - the same trust, built for a new country," said Makhmudov Farkhod, Founder & CEO, OSON.









OSON X is in a pilot with a limited group of users, so partners who join now can help shape a product for a market OSON already understands. OSON X is looking for banking and infrastructure partners to build the UAE–Central Asia corridor together.

Meet the OSON X team at Dubai FinTech Summit, 2–3 November, stand 12.

About OSON X



OSON X is the UAE app from OSON that helps people from Central Asia send money, pay and use a card in one app, in Uzbek, Russian and English. Made for digital Nomads. It is in a pilot with a limited group of users. OSON X is operated by Oson DIFC Limited, regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), reference F006764.



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