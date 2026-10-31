Dubai Global Village To Celebrate UAE Flag Day With 1000 Drones On November 3: Check Ticket Prices, Timings And More

MENAFN - Live Mint) Dubai's Global Village will mark UAE Flag Day on November 3 with a special drone show featuring 1000 illuminated drones.

The display will feature aerial formations inspired by the four colours of the UAE national flag - red, green, white and black.

The celebrations will also include UAE flags displayed across the venue, illuminated landmarks and flags distributed to visitors on arrival. Visitors can explore the UAE Pavilion, featuring traditional handicrafts, local products and Emirati specialities, alongside the destination's shopping and dining attractions.

When and where is the UAE Flag Day drone show?

The drone display is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, at 8 pm at Global Village in Dubai.

Visitors should check the venue's website for the latest programme details before travelling.

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Global Village's 31st season began on October 14, and is scheduled to run until May 2027.

According to its official website, the opening hours are:

Sunday to Wednesday: 4 pm to midnight

Thursday to Saturday and public holidays: 4 pm to 1 am

November 3 falls on a Tuesday. Tuesdays are generally reserved for families, couples and ladies, except when they coincide with a public holiday.

How much do Global Village tickets cost?

Global Village offers two general admission ticket categories for Season 31:

Weekday ticket: AED 25 (approximately ₹647)

Any-day ticket: AED 30 (approximately ₹776)

The weekday ticket is valid from Monday to Thursday, excluding public holidays. The any-day ticket can be used on all operating days, including public holidays. Both prices include 5% VAT.

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Tickets are available through the official Global Village website, its mobile app and ticket counters at the venue.

Children below three years, senior citizens above 65 and People of Determination, along with one companion, are eligible for free entry, subject to identification requirements.

The entry ticket provides access to the park, cultural pavilions, street shows and general attractions. Separate charges may apply for rides and certain experiences.

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The rupee conversions are approximate, calculated at around ₹25.86 per UAE dirham. Actual exchange rates may vary.

What else can visitors explore?

Global Village's Season 31 brings together international cultural pavilions, shopping outlets, restaurants and live entertainment.

The venue offers visitors an opportunity to explore products, handicrafts and food from different countries, apart from its UAE Pavilion and Emirati cultural offerings. Families and tourists can also visit its various dining and entertainment attractions during the evening.

Visitors planning to attend the Flag Day celebrations must check the official Global Village website for the latest event information and ticket conditions.