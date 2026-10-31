Zubeen Garg Death Probe: Congress Accuses Assam Govt Of Shielding Accused

MENAFN - IANS) Gauhati, Oct 31 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Nilamani Sen Deka on Saturday accused the Assam government of attempting to shield those involved in singer Zubeen Garg's death, alleging that the investigation and recent developments in the case were part of a larger conspiracy to protect the government and the accused.

Reacting to the bail granted to two accused in the case, Deka alleged that the government was trying to divert public attention from the demand for justice for the late singer by allowing political and public protests to lose their focus.

He claimed that organisations and political leaders, including the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, had launched protests at a time when public anger over Garg's death was mounting. However, he alleged that these protests were not adequately addressing the fundamental questions surrounding the investigation.

Deka further questioned the SIT's investigation, particularly its handling of individuals and organisations allegedly connected with the circumstances surrounding Garg's death.

Referring to the recent press conference addressed by the SIT chief, he asked whether all relevant persons and entities had been examined as accused or witnesses and properly interrogated.

Supporting the statement made by Anand Kumar Gohain, Deka alleged that the investigation was aimed at securing the release of the accused rather than establishing accountability.

He said he had serious doubts about whether justice could be delivered unless Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other influential persons connected with the case were questioned by the investigating agency and the court.

He also questioned the state government's commitment to ensuring a fair trial, alleging that it had failed to offer Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, the freedom to appoint a lawyer of her choice at government expense.

"If the government was sincere, it would have asked Garima Garg to appoint an advocate of her choice and assured her that the government would bear the expenses," he said, alleging that the government's reluctance raised questions about possible involvement of influential people.

Garg's death in Singapore on September 19, 2025, triggered widespread outrage across Assam, with fans and various organisations demanding a transparent investigation and stringent punishment for those responsible.

The Gauhati High Court granted bail to singer Amritprabha Mahanta on October 9 and suspended Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg on October 16. Both were among the seven accused in the case.

The developments triggered fresh protests by Raijor Dal, led by Akhil Gogoi, and other organisations. AASU also organised candlelight processions across Assam on October 29, demanding cancellation of the bail orders.

On Friday, October 30, the Assam government moved the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's bail orders, intensifying the legal battle surrounding the high-profile case.