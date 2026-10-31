Dia Mirza Says Sanjay Gupta's Biggest Legacy Is The Opportunities He Created For Young Filmmakers

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Actress Dia Mirza believes filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's biggest legacy is the immense opportunities he created for emerging filmmakers.

Dia, who has worked with the director in 'Dus Kahaniyaan', 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', and 'Acid Factory', called Sanjay Gupta one of the most well-read, effortlessly stylish, and deeply knowledgeable filmmakers.

Finding it difficult to comprehend that the director is no longer in this world, Dia wrote on her official handle, "Sanjay Gupta was a passionate filmmaker, an encyclopaedia of cinema, one of the most well-read, effortlessly stylish and deeply knowledgeable filmmakers I have known. (sic)"

"I remember his extraordinary knowledge of cinema, his passion for storytelling and the sheer joy with which he spoke about films", she added.

Dia further revealed that she also collaborated with Sanjay Gupta for another project inspired by the book 'Tuesdays with Morrie', which never saw the light of day.

Talking about the rich legacy the director left behind, she further penned, "But perhaps one of his greatest legacies will be the opportunities he created for so many young and emerging filmmakers. He believed in giving new voices a chance to tell their stories. Many of those he encouraged and empowered have gone on to become celebrated filmmakers themselves. What a beautiful legacy to leave behind. To not just tell stories, but to make it possible for so many others to tell theirs."

Sharing her grief, Dia wrote, "The news of his passing has left us all shaken. How does one reconcile the memory of someone so vividly alive with the knowledge that they are suddenly gone? My heart goes out to Anu, their children, his family and everyone who loved him. May God give them the strength to bear this unimaginable loss."

"Rest in peace, Sanjay. Your stories, your generosity and the lives you touched will continue to carry a part of you forward. Om Shanti," her heartfelt tribute concluded.