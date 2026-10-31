Hardeep Puri's Experience Will Benefit MP's Development: CM Yadav On RS Seat Nomination

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 31 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said the administrative experience and efficiency of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri would benefit the state's development, expressing confidence that his association with Madhya Pradesh would provide valuable guidance.

Talking to the media after Puri filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat at the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in Bhopal, Yadav said it was a matter of happiness for the state to have an experienced and senior leader representing it in the Upper House.

"It is a matter of happiness and good fortune for all of us that Madhya Pradesh is going to get the support of an experienced, senior and capable leader like Hardeep Singh Puri," Yadav said.

The Chief Minister said Puri had established himself as an experienced Union Minister and an able administrator.

His administrative experience and efficiency would prove beneficial for the Central government as well as Madhya Pradesh, he added.

Yadav said the BJP's parliamentary board had selected Puri as its candidate from Madhya Pradesh and expressed confidence that his experience would help the state in its development efforts.

Puri submitted his nomination papers in the presence of Yadav, state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal, Deputy Chief Ministers Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda, senior ministers Prahlad Singh Patel and Kailash Vijayvargiya, and other party leaders and legislators.

The Chief Minister said the presence of senior leaders and legislators during the nomination process reflected the party's collective support for Puri's candidature.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Yadav said Madhya Pradesh would benefit from the guidance and cooperation of an experienced leader.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are going to receive the guidance and cooperation of an experienced and senior leader. We pray to Baba Mahakal that Hardeep Singh Puri achieves success in the election and that Madhya Pradesh benefits from his experience," he said.

Yadav also congratulated Puri and wished him success in the Rajya Sabha election.