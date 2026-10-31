TN CM Vijay To Celebrate Children's Day In Ambasamudram

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 31 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay is expected to celebrate Children's Day with school students in Ambasamudram in Tirunelveli district on November 14, as part of a series of proposed visits to Assembly constituencies where by-elections are due.

The visit will coincide with the State government's initiative to distribute cakes to schoolchildren to mark Children's Day. The tender process for procuring the cakes has been finalised, with arrangements focused on the quality of supplies intended for distribution.

According to the proposed itinerary, Vijay will visit Viralimalai on November 2 and Perundurai on November 3 before travelling to Ambasamudram on November 14.

Reports indicate that he plans similar visits to other constituencies awaiting by-elections, although a detailed schedule for the remaining locations has not been provided.

His participation in the Ambasamudram Children's Day programme is expected to be a feature of the November 14 visit. Details of the venue, participating schools and the programme's schedule were not specified in the information available. Children's Day is observed across India on November 14.

In Tamil Nadu, the government has decided to mark the occasion by providing cakes to school students, with each cake weighing 45 grams. The procurement arrangements include quality checks at the premises of companies supplying the cakes.

Inspections were scheduled to begin on October 26, and officials have been instructed to immediately report any deficiencies to the head office. The checks are intended to ensure that the cakes meet the prescribed quality requirements before being supplied for distribution.

The information provided does not specify the total quantity ordered, the procurement cost or the number of students expected to benefit from the initiative.

The Chief Minister's proposed travel schedule places Viralimalai and Perundurai at the start of his November engagements, followed by Ambasamudram nearly two weeks later. All three constituencies figure in the reported plan to visit areas preparing for by-elections.

While the Ambasamudram trip is being linked to the Children's Day celebrations, the broader programme of constituency visits also gives the itinerary political significance ahead of the forthcoming electoral contests.

For now, the reported dates outline the Chief Minister's proposed movements, while further details of the school celebrations and other engagements during the visits remain awaited.

The cake distribution initiative is being organised as part of the State's observance of Children's Day.