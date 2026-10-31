Ministry Of Parliamentary Affairs Successfully Concludes Campaign 6.0

Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Concludes Special Campaign 6.0

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA) has successfully concluded its participation in Special Campaign 6.0 for institutionalising Swachhata and minimising pendency, conducted from October 2 – 31, 2026. The campaign focused on improving workplace cleanliness, strengthening record management, reviewing pending matters and promoting efficient and sustainable administrative practices, as stated in the release. The campaign, steered by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), aims to institutionalise Swachhata in government offices and enhance administrative efficiency through systematic record management, timely disposal of pending matters and improved utilisation of office space.

During the preparatory phase, the Ministry identified targets relating to record management, cleanliness and disposal of obsolete materials. The implementation phase witnessed focused efforts towards achieving the identified targets and improving the overall efficiency of office functioning. The key achievements under Special Campaign 6.0 are record management, cleanliness and workplace improvement, and digital and paperless governance.

Key Achievements and Digital Governance

Record Management and Cleanliness

Record Management-the Ministry reviewed all identified physical files and e-files as part of the campaign. A total of 134 physical files were identified for review, among which 58 were identified for weeding out and have been weeded out, while 200 e-files were reviewed and 117 e-files were closed. These measures have contributed to systematic record management and streamlined administrative processes. Cleanliness and Workplace Improvement- The campaign reinforced the importance of maintaining clean, organised and efficient workplaces. Cleanliness and workplace management remained important focus areas, with emphasis on sustaining Swachhata as an integral part of routine office functioning.

Digital and Paperless Governance

Digital and Paperless Governance- The Ministry continues to promote digital and paperless functioning through various e-governance platforms, including e-Office, e-HRMS, Consultative Committee Management System, Sub-ordinate Legislation Management System, National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), OAMS and the National Youth Parliament Portal. These platforms facilitate streamlined administrative processes, reduce dependence on physical records and promote transparency and efficiency. The National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), a flagship initiative of the Ministry, continues to support paperless functioning of State Legislatures, contributing to efficient legislative processes and environmentally sustainable governance.

Special Campaign 6.0 has further reinforced the Ministry's commitment to systematic record management, digital transformation and a clean and organised work environment. The Ministry will continue to sustain these efforts beyond the campaign period and integrate Swachhata, efficiency and sustainable practices into its day-to-day functioning. (ANI)

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