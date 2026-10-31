Trump Claims Venezuelan Oil Revenues Exceed Iran War Costs Tenfold

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Washington's revenues from Venezuelan oil are ten times greater than the costs of American military operations against Iran.

Speaking to supporters in Florida, Trump defended his administration's military spending and argued that revenues generated through US oil arrangements with Venezuela should be considered when assessing the financial impact of the conflict.

The president criticised Democratic politicians who have claimed that Washington spent approximately $25 billion on military operations against Iran.

According to Trump, income from Venezuelan oil substantially outweighs those expenditures, although he did not provide a detailed financial breakdown supporting the comparison.

Meanwhile, The Hill, citing estimates attributed to US Central Command, reported that the cost of American military operations against Iran had reached $47 billion, significantly higher than the $25 billion figure referenced by Trump.