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Energy Equipment Seriously Damaged In Russian Attacks In Dnipropetrovsk Region

Energy Equipment Seriously Damaged In Russian Attacks In Dnipropetrovsk Region


Date: 2026-10-31 08:03:56

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, DTEK reported this on Telegram.

"Energy equipment was seriously damaged in new attacks overnight. In particular, two facilities belonging to DTEK Dnipro Power Grids were hit," the statement said.

It noted that energy workers had spent almost two days restoring one of the facilities.

A large part of Dnipro and Kamianske, as well as residents of the Dnipro and Samar districts, remain without electricity.

Read also: Zelensky: Nearly 300,000 households left without power after Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv

The Dnipro Department of Transport and Infrastructure reported that tram and trolleybus services, as well as metro trains, had been suspended in the city this morning due to the power outage.

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UkrinForm

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