Ukrainian Forces Strike Rocket Fuel Plant In Russia's Rostov Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Telegram.

On the night of October 30-31, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the Kamensky Combine, a Russian military-industrial complex facility in the town of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky in the Rostov region.

The attack involved a combination of weapons – strike drones and missile forces, including Neptune coastal missile systems operated by the Ukrainian Navy.

A fire at a finished products warehouse has been confirmed. Four production workshops were also damaged.

Ukraine strikes Russian airfield with Neptune missiles, two Su-34s destroyed

The Kamensky Combine manufactures solid rocket fuel for Uragan, Smerch and Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems, as well as for a number of missile systems and air-launched weapons.

Four warehouses storing military supplies for the Russian army were also hit – near Khartsyzk and Dokuchaievsk in the Donetsk region, Novovasylivka in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Novoaidar in the Luhansk region.