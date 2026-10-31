UAE Urges Residents To Stay Away From Valleys During Unstable Weather Conditions

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) UAE's Ministry of Interior has urged residents to exercise caution during unstable weather conditions.

In an advisory, it asked residents to "stay away from valleys, flood channels, and areas where water accumulates".

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Some parts of the country are experiencing unsettled weather, with heavy rain and the possibility of hail, it added. These conditions may cause wadis (valleys) to overflow, flash floods to develop and water to accumulate.

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The authority also urged residents to follow instructions of relevant authorities. "Do not attempt to cross these areas, and reduce your speed when driving," it said.

UAE weather today

Residents in the UAE can expect rains on Saturday, October 31, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather department noted that conditions will be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of some convective cloud formation eastward and northward, associated with rainfall.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas.

It will be warm across the country, with temperatures reaching up to 39oC in some areas. Abu Dhabi will see highs of up to 35oC, while temperatures in Dubai will reach up to 35oC. Both emirates will see lows of 26oC.

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