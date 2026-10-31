Manipur Has 36 Communities, Govt Must Protect Everyone's Interests: CM Khemchand Singh

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Oct 31 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Saturday emphasised the need for inclusive governance, stating that the state is home to 36 different communities and cannot be governed by prioritising the interests of any one community over others.

The Chief Minister appealed to the people to understand that community-centric ideas cannot bring integrity, a peaceful atmosphere or economic progress in the state.

Khemchand Singh made the above statement while attending the observance of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, 2026, at the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles Parade Ground, Imphal on Saturday.

Highlighting the significance of the observance, he said that the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel has been observed across the nation as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day. The day commemorates the unwavering efforts and contributions of Patel towards strengthening national unity and building a strong nation. The observance was initiated in 2014 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

The Chief Minister further highlighted the statesmanship of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who led the country through various movements against British rule, including non-violence, the Civil Disobedience Movement and the Quit India Movement.

Following India's independence, the princely states across the country were brought together through his efforts, thereby strengthening the unity and integrity of the nation, he added. Recalling another significant tribute to the Iron Man of India, the Chief Minister stated that on October 31, 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the world's tallest statue, the 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat, in honour of Patel.

As part of the observance, nine contingents of Manipur Rifles and Police participated in the March Past, which was commanded by Pramesh Arambam, Commanding Officer of the 4th Manipur Rifles Battalion (IRB). A choreographic presentation titled“Akhoigi Apunba Saktam (Our Collective Identity” by Government Dance Academy was also performed.

The event was attended by Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh, several MLAs, Chief Secretary, Security Advisor, DGP, senior administrative and police officials, among others.