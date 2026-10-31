Ayush Ministry Promotes 'Yoga For Unity' On National Unity Day

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Promoting the message of 'Yoga for Unity', Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav said on Saturday that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel united the nation and on National Unity Day, we must carry forward his message of unity through collective action.

The MoS Ayush said, "Yoga brings people together beyond differences of age, region and background, promoting physical and mental well-being. Through Yoga for Unity and Yoga 365, we encourage every citizen to embrace Yoga as a daily practice and contribute towards building a healthier and more united India."

Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said, "Yoga offers a simple and accessible means of improving physical and mental well-being while fostering a sense of connection among individuals and communities."

"The Yoga 365 initiative encourages people to practise Yoga throughout the year, making preventive healthcare a part of everyday life. Through Yoga for Unity, we aim to strengthen this message and encourage wider community participation in building a culture of health, harmony and collective well-being," he added.

The campaign underscores that Yoga is not limited to a particular day or occasion but can be adopted as a sustainable daily practice that promotes individual health and strengthens community bonds.

Collective Yoga sessions and public participation will help connect the spirit of national unity with preventive healthcare and healthy living.

As part of the initiative, Yoga and Naturopathy institutions under the Ministry are being encouraged to organise activities to promote regular Yoga practice, community participation and awareness of its benefits.

The campaign will also highlight Yoga 365 as an initiative to sustain public engagement with Yoga throughout the year, extending its reach beyond commemorative occasions.

Through 'Yoga for Unity', the Ministry of Ayush reaffirms its commitment to promoting Yoga as an accessible practice for healthy living and collective well-being, while carrying forward the spirit of national integration and unity envisioned by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.