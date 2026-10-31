Rajasthan: MBA Student Dies After Jumping From Sixth Floor Of Poornima University

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 31 (IANS) A 23-year-old MBA student died after jumping from the sixth floor of Poornima University in Jaipur on Saturday. The student, identified as Yashasvi Rohilla, was pursuing her second year of MBA studies and had recently secured a job placement.

According to preliminary information, Yashasvi, a resident of Prem Nagar in the Gurjar Ki Thadi area of Jaipur, was seen interacting happily with her classmates shortly before the incident.

She reportedly left the classroom on the pretext of going to the washroom, made a phone call and briefly returned to leave her mobile phone in the classroom before heading towards the rooftop. When some students noticed her on the roof, they rushed to stop her.

However, they could not reach her in time, and she fell from the sixth floor. University staff immediately took her to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in an emergency vehicle, where she was declared dead. Shivdaspura police have taken her bag and mobile phone into custody.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. Her body has been kept in the mortuary at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital.

Rahul Sindhi, Managing Director of Poornima University, said Yashasvi was academically bright and had secured a job placement just a few days ago.

He added that university staff immediately shifted her to the hospital using the institution's emergency vehicle.

Following the incident, the scheduled mid-semester examination was postponed. Yashasvi's relatives, who gathered at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, raised questions about the university administration's security arrangements. They questioned how a student could access the rooftop and argued that adequate security personnel should have been deployed.

The family also referred to the safety guidelines issued by the government following an earlier incident at Neerja Modi School and sought accountability from the university administration. No formal complaint has been filed by the family so far.

Police said further action would be taken after receiving a complaint. According to family information, Yashasvi's father had passed away, and her mother, Durga Devi, was supporting her education.

Her mother works in the Statistics Department at the Rajasthan Secretariat, while her brother, Shubham, is an advocate.

Relatives said her mother was inconsolable after receiving the news. She was initially taken to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, but was later sent home after her condition deteriorated.

Police said the exact circumstances and reasons behind the incident remain unclear, and further investigation is underway.