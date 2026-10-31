Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta Passes Away At 57 After Tragic Home Accident

Bollywood Mourns Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): The Indian film fraternity is mourning the demise of filmmaker and producer Sanjay Gupta, who passed away at the age of 57 on Saturday morning. Actors and filmmakers, including Gajendra Chauhan, Ashoke Pandit and Vindu Dara Singh, paid heartfelt tributes to the filmmaker, remembering his contribution to Hindi cinema and the legacy of films he leaves behind.

In a conversation with ANI, actor Gajendra Chauhan expressed grief over Gupta's demise, describing it as a dark day for the film industry and the world of art. "For the film industry, the world of art, and art lovers, this is a dark day. Today, the news we received is very saddening. Our very own, very renowned, and very big director, Sanjay Gupta ji, met with an accident inside his own home, and he passed away," Chauhan said.

Tributes and Reflections

Recalling Gupta's contribution to cinema, he added, "Such a big director, who has given big, big films to the film industry and the world of art, and who had so many fans, has suddenly left us." Chauhan also recalled his last meeting with the filmmaker at the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) office, where he was serving as the chairman of the Dispute Committee. "My last meeting with him took place at the CINTAA office. I was the chairman of the Dispute Committee, and he had come to see me regarding a case. He was very composed, very calm, and an expert in his work. I feel that compensating for Sanjay Gupta ji is very difficult," he said.

Offering condolences to the bereaved family, he added, "On behalf of myself and my family, I pay my tribute to him. Such a good human being, such a good director, and such a great art lover has suddenly left us. What could be a greater sorrow than this? I would just tell all those art lovers that may the Almighty give them the strength to bear this grief, and give his family the strength to bear this grief. And Sanjay Gupta will perhaps never come back again. I offer my tribute to him."

Industry Shock

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also expressed shock over Gupta's demise, remembering him as a passionate filmmaker and a remarkable storyteller. "This is very sad news for our film industry. A young filmmaker, Sanjay Gupta, is no longer with us. He slipped and fell at home, sustaining a head injury, and has passed away. He was a truly passionate filmmaker-a remarkable storyteller who created some exceptional films, including some excellent thrillers. He was a vibrant, deeply passionate individual; whenever he narrated a story-or anything at all-he brought a unique, powerful energy to it. I would like to extend my condolences to his family," Pandit said.

Actor Vindu Dara Singh, meanwhile, said the film industry had been receiving one shocking piece of news after another. Remembering Gupta and his work, he said, "I don't know what is happening in the film industry. We are getting one shock after another. First, we heard the news about Nana Patekar ji. He was a very fit person. It was too early for him to go, even though he was 73. Today, Sanjay Gupta, at 57, slipped and fell. His head hit something; he kept bleeding, and now he is no more."

Vindu also expressed sadness over the projects that would now remain unrealised following the filmmaker's demise. "It is very painful to know that films like Kaante and the sequel to Shootout, which was supposed to come next, will now never be made. Life is very unpredictable. Please enjoy life, spread happiness and take in as much joy as you can, because you never know what tomorrow holds," he added.

Funeral and Investigation

Following the news of Gupta's demise on Saturday morning, several members of the film fraternity gathered at his Mumbai residence to pay their last respects. Actors Fardeen Khan, Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy and Gulshan Grover, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, director Milap Zaveri, actor Sudhanshu Pandey and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit were among those who visited the residence. Ronit Roy and Milap Zaveri appeared visibly emotional as they mourned the filmmaker's demise.

According to Mumbai Police, Sanjay Gupta, who resided within the jurisdiction of Versova Police Station, passed away late on Friday night after reportedly losing his balance and falling inside his residence. He sustained a head injury that resulted in bleeding and ultimately led to his death. As per the police, Gupta was living in the bungalow with his wife, two children and domestic help. However, since everyone was asleep at the time of the incident, it was discovered only on Saturday morning. The family has reportedly expressed no suspicion or raised any complaint regarding the circumstances surrounding his death. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Legacy in Cinema

On the professional front, Gupta's last directorial venture was 'The Miranda Brothers', starring Harshvardhan Rane and Meezaan Jafri, which was released in 2024. As a producer, he was also associated with 'Visfot', featuring Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. He directed 'Mumbai Saga' (2021), starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi. However, he was widely recognised for crime dramas such as 'Kaante' and 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', which established his presence in the crime-thriller genre. His other directorial ventures included 'Kaabil' and 'Shootout at Wadala'. Known for his work in action and crime-based films, Gupta made a significant contribution to Hindi cinema through his distinctive storytelling and films centred on crime, action and drama. (ANI)

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