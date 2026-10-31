Cockroach Milk As Superfood? Elon Musk Calls It 'Gross' As Study Explores Its Potential

"Gross." That was Elon Musk's one-word verdict on Friday, October 31, 2026. He dismissed the idea of cockroach milk as a superfood after a report detailed studies on its supposed nutritional benefits. His blunt take quickly went viral.

The New York Post published its report on October 30. It explored this unusual ingredient. The article detailed scientific methods for its extraction.

What is Cockroach Milk?

Forget your morning chai. This isn't milk in the usual sense. Female Pacific beetle cockroaches produce it. This nutrient-rich secretion nourishes their young. Crucially, the 'milk' contains protein crystals along with fats and sugars - sparking scientific interest.

These protein crystals, scientists found, pack a punch. They are highly energetic. Its unique crystalline structure allows a slow, sustained release of nutrients. This makes it a possible dense food source. For their pioneering work on these crystals, researchers from India, France, Japan, and the US received the 2026 Ig Nobel Prize in Chemistry. The judges recognised the peculiar yet important nature of their discovery in alternative food sources.

Extraction Challenges and Research Status

Getting this 'milk' is no easy feat. The extraction process is complex. It involves removing embryos from pregnant Pacific beetle cockroaches. Then, researchers open these embryos to release the protein crystals. Many call this labor-intensive method 'bizarre.' It creates huge logistical and ethical problems for mass production. Imagine: obtaining just one gram of crystals means harvesting and processing hundreds, even thousands, of pregnant cockroaches. This makes commercial scaling impossible with current techniques - and immediately raises animal welfare questions.

A 2026 review in the journal Insects looked at the possibility of insect-derived ingredients in drinks. But cockroach milk is still largely experimental. It is not a common food. Its extremely high production cost and public acceptance issues keep it far from market viability.

Public Reaction and Musk's Influential Scrutiny

The public largely echoed Elon Musk's sentiment. Many social media users showed disgust at drinking anything from cockroaches. Musk's 'Gross' dismissal on Friday, October 31, 2026, captured a widespread feeling. It quickly trended across platforms like X (formerly Twitter).

Online, the conversation quickly moved from scientific benefits to pure 'ick' factor. Users shared memes. They expressed revulsion at the mere thought.

Researchers champion the protein crystals' nutritional power. Yet, a cultural barrier exists. Influential figures like Musk reinforce it. This creates a huge barrier for any mainstream adoption of cockroach milk as a superfood. It shows the gap between scientific potential and public perception.