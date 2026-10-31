From Mercedes GLC EV To Denza Z9 GT: 5 Cars To Watch Out For In November

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Get ready for some major car launches in India this November. We bring you all the details about the upcoming Mercedes Benz GLC Electric, Denza D9, JSW Combat, and the Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift.

Carmakers launched several new models during the festive season over the last two months. Now, the Indian market is gearing up for another exciting lineup of new cars this November.

Premium and luxury cars dominate this month's launch list. Buyers have high expectations from Mercedes Benz, BYD's Denza brand, and JSW Motors. Let us look at the complete details of the major car models launching in November.

Electric vehicles are getting a great response in the luxury car market. Following this trend, Mercedes-Benz will launch its new GLC Electric model in India on November 4.

Expected price - Rs 80 lakh to Rs 85 lakh.

Key Features:

The car features a powerful 94kWh battery setup. Test data shows it can travel up to 715 km on a full charge. The two electric motors produce 490 hp power and 800 Nm torque. The All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system stands out as a major highlight here.

Chinese carmaker BYD will officially launch its luxury brand Denza in India on November 13. The company will introduce two models, the Denza D9 and the Denza Z9 GT, on this day.

Denza D9:

This luxury MPV targets large families and uses a 103kWh battery. The front electric motor delivers 313 hp power and 360 Nm torque. The car can cover around 520 km on a single charge according to international WLTP standards.

Denza Z9 GT:

This sporty shooting brake electric model packs a 122.5kWh battery and three electric motors. These motors combine to produce a massive 1,156 hp power. The model offers a 600 km range as per WLTP data and carries an expected price tag of Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

JSW Group holds a leading position in the steel and cement sectors. The company recently acquired a major stake in MG Motors and is now preparing to launch cars under its own brand.

JSW has formed an alliance with Chinese automaker Chery. The company will rebadge Chery's Jetour T2 model and launch it as the JSW Combat. We expect this car to hit the Indian market on November 15.

Toyota Innova Hycross received a massive response from Indian buyers. Reports suggest the company will launch the facelift model of this popular car on November 26.

Expected price - Rs 20 lakh to Rs 34 lakh (ex-showroom).

Changes & Features:

The company has updated the front design, front grille, headlights, and cabin features. Toyota will continue to offer the current 2.0-litre petrol and strong hybrid engine options. The automobile industry also expects Toyota to introduce an E85 flex-fuel compatible model as an additional option.