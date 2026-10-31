Digital Learning, Online Courses, Private-Sector Collaboration To Widen Access To Capacity Building: Minister

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Expanding the Indian Institute of Public Administration's (IIPA) geographical reach would help make its learning resources, academic activities and professional networks accessible to a wider community, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh said on Saturday.

Addressing IIPA's 72nd 'Annual General Body Meeting, Dr Singh, Chairman of the IIPA Executive Council, emphasised nationwide outreach by the IIPA as a key priority for ensuring inclusive capacity building in governance.

Referring to the IIPA's efforts to extend its activities beyond the national capital, the minister said that this experience had proved motivating.

He emphasised the importance of building on this momentum and strengthening the Institute's presence across the country so that capacity-building opportunities in public administration are not confined to Delhi but reach officials and professionals in different regions.

Dr Singh stressed the need to further strengthen IIPA's Regional and Local Branches and use them as important channels for wider participation, professional engagement and the dissemination of knowledge.

A stronger regional presence would help the Institute connect more effectively with public administration professionals and extend its academic and capacity-building activities to a broader geographical base.

The minister also referred to the broadening of IIPA's membership framework, including opportunities for younger professionals and recent graduates to become part of the Institute.

With its membership reaching 11,611, IIPA has an opportunity to engage a wider and more diverse community, bringing together experienced administrators, young professionals, researchers and others interested in public administration.

Dr Singh emphasised the role of digital learning and online courses in widening access to knowledge and training.

He also stressed the importance of collaboration with the private sector and exploring different ways of making learning resources available to a larger audience. Such efforts can complement the Institute's physical presence and help expand participation in capacity-building programmes.

Dr Singh spoke in the presence of the Vice President of India and President of IIPA, CP Radhakrishnan, along with senior officials, members of the Institute's governing bodies and representatives of its academic and administrative community.

As of March 31, 2026, IIPA had 26 regional branches and 43 local branches across the country.