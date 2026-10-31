Run For Unity: Joshi Targets Congress Over Sardar Patel's Legacy

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 31 (IANS) The 'Run for Unity' event held in Jaipur on Saturday to mark the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel witnessed political exchanges alongside messages of national unity and integrity.

Targeting the Congress party, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi alleged that successive Congress governments had failed to accord Sardar Patel the recognition and respect he deserved despite his historic contribution to the unification of India.

He claimed that the Congress had attempted to erase Patel's legacy from public memory while naming government schemes and institutions after members of the Gandhi family.

Joshi questioned the practice of naming government schemes after late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, stating that Sardar Patel's contributions had not received comparable recognition.

The Union Minister said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution to the formation of Rajasthan must always be remembered. He played a pivotal role in the creation of 'Vrihad Rajasthan (Greater Rajasthan)' on March 30, 1949, Joshi noted. He added that Patel had laid the foundation for an undivided India through his vision and leadership.

Joshi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government was taking Patel's vision of 'Ek Bharat' towards the goal of 'Shreshtha Bharat'. He described the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat, the world's tallest statue, as a symbol of the nation's respect for Sardar Patel and its commitment to national unity.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma described Sardar Patel as a symbol of national unity and integrity, urging young people to contribute actively to nation-building. He said the 'Run for Unity' was not merely a race but a pledge of patriotism, national unity and collective commitment.

The Chief Minister highlighted the initiatives undertaken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to familiarise the younger generation with Sardar Patel's ideals.

He said platforms such as MY Bharat were engaging youth in nation-building, while initiatives like Startup India and the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana were transforming young people from job seekers into job creators. He also highlighted the role of the Khelo India and Fit India movements in identifying and promoting sporting talent from remote villages and rural areas. Highlighting the state government's employment initiatives, Sharma said 410 examinations had been conducted transparently, resulting in government appointments for 1.93 lakh young people.

The recruitment process for 1.18 lakh posts is currently underway, while the process to fill more than 70,000 additional vacancies will begin soon. He further stated that five lakh young people had secured employment in the private sector, while 3.70 lakh had received skill training. Under the Yuva Sambal Yojana, Rs 1,643 crore had been distributed among four lakh beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister also announced the launch of 'Mission Olympic 2028', aimed at providing world-class facilities and training opportunities to Rajasthan's athletes. As part of the initiative, a Centre for Excellence is being established at a cost of Rs 20 crore. Additionally, 50 Khelo India centres have been established across the state to promote sports and nurture emerging talent.

Earlier, at a ceremony held at Amar Jawan Jyoti in Jaipur, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma jointly flagged off the 'Run for Unity'. A large number of young people and medal-winning athletes participated in the event. The Chief Minister also administered an oath of national unity to the participants, calling upon them to uphold the values of unity, integrity and patriotism.