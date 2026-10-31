Canada: Khalistani Rallies Become Recurring Nuisance, Tarnish Sikh Community's Reputation

MENAFN - IANS) Ottawa, Oct 31 (IANS) The Khalistani extremist network's dismissal of gang indictments and court charges as“irrelevant propaganda” does little to advance accountability and instead undermines the credibility of those who continue to associate with it, a report has stated.

Canadian Sikhs have every right to demand transparency and a fair process in the June 2023 killing of pro-Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, but do not have to tolerate fringe elements that repeatedly turn this demand into a nuisance for the wider community, a report in 'Khalsa Vox' mentioned.

“Surrey police did what any responsible force must do: they restored order outside the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir after a Khalistani protest turned disorderly. Arrests were made amid the usual yellow flags, and the crowd dispersed. The protesters continued to demand justice for Hardeep Singh Nijjar's 'killer' while denying any connection to criminal gangs. That combination of disruption and denial is not political advocacy. It is a recurring nuisance that damages the reputation of the broader Sikh community in Canada,” the report detailed.

“Nijjar's 2023 killing outside a Surrey gurdwara was a crime. Four men face murder charges in Canadian courts. Separately, a US federal indictment unsealed in 2026 as part of Operation Hard Ball alleges that Lawrence Bishnoi and his North American lieutenant, Satinderjeet Singh (Goldy Brar), ordered the assassination. The FBI has placed Brar on its Ten Most Wanted list with a $1 million reward,” it added.

Citing RCMP officials involved in the joint probe, the report noted that investigators had found no evidence linking Indian government officials to the organised-crime charges.

It referred to leaked audio, in which Brar allegedly claimed responsibility and indicated drug-related grievances, which remained unauthenticated by Canadian authorities, while the formal US charges stand.

The protesters' refusal to engage with these details while insisting that India is the only possible culprit reflects“selective blindness” rather than principle, Khalsa Vox mentioned.

“What makes these actions a particular nuisance is the location and the pattern. Protests repeatedly target Hindu temples and Indian consular events rather than confining themselves to gurdwaras or open public spaces. In November 2024, a similar confrontation at the same Mandir produced violence and three arrests during a consular camp for seniors,” the report stated.

“Court orders and buffer zones around temples in Surrey and elsewhere exist precisely because past gatherings linked to Sikhs for Justice and related groups have involved intimidation, clashes, and vandalism. Targeting a place of worship of another faith under the banner of Sikh sovereignty does not advance any legitimate grievance. It imports conflict into Canadian neighbourhoods and paints ordinary Sikhs with the same brush,” it noted.