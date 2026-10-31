After Cyclone Arnab, Fresh Storm Threat Near Andhra Pradesh IMD Issues New Alert

While parts of eastern India are still reeling from Cyclone Arnab, another system is brewing over the Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a well-characterised low-pressure system over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours.

The system is travelling west-northwestwards and is likely to reach the Andhra Pradesh coast by November 2. The prediction has put coastal regions on notice, and rains and severe sea conditions are expected to be major concerns in the coming days.

Bay of Bengal system: When may it turn into a cyclone?

In its last sea-area advisory released on October 31, the IMD noted the well-marked low-pressure region was over the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbouring areas of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the Andaman Sea.

The weather system is likely to develop into a depression in the following six hours. The agency said it might then further strengthen into a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours.

The storm is moving west-northwestwards and is likely to cross the west-central Bay of Bengal, near the Andhra Pradesh coast by evening on November 2.

Fresh weather alert for Andhra Pradesh coast

The Andhra Pradesh coastline is in focus as the system follows its predicted path. The approaching storm may intensify rainfall and affect sea conditions along the coast.

IMD has predicted isolated extremely heavy rain across coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on November 2 and 3. Strong winds and thunderstorms are also predicted in sections of the state during this time.

But the agency has not verified a landfall site. As the system approaches the mainland, more information will be available on its course and intensity.

Forecast for heavy rain in the south

This weather system may affect the weather outside Andhra Pradesh. The IMD has predicted significant rains in several regions of Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Karnataka in the coming days.

Parts of interior Karnataka and coastal Karnataka may also have spells of heavy rain in the first week of November.

Residents should watch out for district-level weather warnings, particularly in regions prone to waterlogging, high winds and localised flooding.

New development follows Cyclone Arnab

The new system is taking shape shortly after Cyclone Arnab hit Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. The very violent cyclonic storm hit the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28, leaving a trail of destruction and fatalities in the impacted districts.

Weather authorities are monitoring another system forming over the Bay of Bengal.

The critical dates to monitor now are November 1 and 2, when the system is likely to develop and move closer to the Andhra Pradesh coast. Coastal dwellers should heed the IMD's official warnings and not rely on unsubstantiated social media forecasts.