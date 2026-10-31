NTPC Reports 39 Percent Profit Jump To Rs 7029 Crore For Q2 FY2026-27

NTPC Q2 Financial Performance

NTPC Limited reported a 38.7 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders to Rs 7,029.56 crore for the July-September quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27), compared with Rs 5,066.78 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company's consolidated revenue from operations increased 21.2 per cent to Rs 54,269.95 crore from Rs 44,784.05 crore a year earlier, according to its unaudited financial results filed with the stock exchanges on Saturday.

Breakdown of Financial Results

NTPC's consolidated financial statement reported "Profit attributable to owners of the parent company" at Rs 7,029.56 crore, while total consolidated profit, including non-controlling interests, stood at Rs 7,350.79 crore, compared with Rs 5,225.30 crore in the year-ago period. The company's total income rose to Rs 54,715.69 crore from Rs 45,262.10 crore, while total expenses increased to Rs 48,059.30 crore from Rs 40,218.03 crore. Fuel costs increased to Rs 28,628.19 crore from Rs 23,062.34 crore during the same period.

Revenue Growth and Dividend Declaration

The financial results also showed higher revenue from solar power generation and electricity trading. According to the results, revenue from solar power stations increased to Rs 1,138.23 crore from Rs 722.52 crore a year earlier. The company stated that revenue from operations included Rs 3,172.14 crore "on account of sale of energy through trading (gross)", compared with Rs 2,655.43 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

On a standalone basis, NTPC reported a 14.3 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 5,319.94 crore from Rs 4,653.33 crore a year earlier. The company's board also declared its first interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for FY27. The company fixed November 6, 2026, as the record date for the dividend, with payments scheduled to commence from November 25, 2026.

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