CM Sukhu And Leaders Honor Indira Gandhi And Sardar Patel In Shimla

Tributes Paid to National Leaders in Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and senior Congress leaders on Saturday paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary and remembered Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, highlighting their contributions to the country's unity, democratic institutions and nation-building. The Chief Minister also administered the oath on the occasion, while leaders and party workers gathered to pay homage to the two prominent personalities.

Former Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh, Health Minister Col (Retd) Dhaniram Shandil, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, members of the Congress Seva Dal, and Shimla Mayor and Deputy Mayor paid floral tributes at the statue of Indira Gandhi in the state capital.

Reflections on the Legacy of Indira Gandhi

Speaking to reporters, Pratibha Singh said the country would always remain grateful to Indira Gandhi for her contribution and the policies implemented during her tenure as Prime Minister. "Indira Gandhi ji, our country's Prime Minister, today we all remember her and pay our heartfelt tribute. The work she did during her tenure benefited millions of people, including the youth, and we will always remain grateful to her," she said.

She said the occasion was also an opportunity to remember Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and convey the message and contributions of both leaders to the younger generation. "We will try to follow their path so that the work they did and their message reach our youth. The youth should know how the leaders of that generation guided the country and took it forward," Pratibha Singh said. She said the Congress leaders had also taken a pledge to work for the country's betterment while taking the youth along.

Leadership and Economic Contributions

Health Minister Col (Retd) Dhaniram Shandil said Indira Gandhi's leadership during the 1971 war and her decision-making ability had strengthened the morale of the armed forces. Recalling her visit to the frontline during the war, he said the former Prime Minister demonstrated courage by visiting areas where the Army was deployed. "She was an Iron Lady. The way she raised the morale of our soldiers and took decisions during difficult circumstances will always be remembered," Shandil said.

He said Indira Gandhi had also taken several important decisions concerning the country's economic and social development. Referring to her 20-point programme and initiatives related to women, he said her contribution had provided direction to the country and needed to be communicated to the younger generation. Shandil also paid tribute to Sardar Patel, describing him as a courageous leader who played a crucial role in integrating more than 600 princely states into the Indian Union. "Remembering these great personalities and making the younger generation aware of their contributions is very important," he said.

Historical Significance and Political Impact

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said October 31 was significant for the country as it marked the death anniversary of Indira Gandhi and the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. He said Indira Gandhi had established India's position internationally through her leadership during the 1971 war and the creation of Bangladesh. "Indira Gandhi ji made India respected across the world. During the 1971 war, she played a decisive role in the liberation of Bangladesh and the surrender of Pakistani forces," Agnihotri said.

He said her contribution was particularly significant for Himachal Pradesh, as she played an important role in the state's emergence as a separate state. "Indira Gandhi ji is important for Himachal because she gave the state its identity as a separate state. She listened to the voice of the people of the hills and ensured that Himachal Pradesh became a separate state," he said. Agnihotri said the people of Himachal would always remain grateful to her for the decision. He also recalled Sardar Patel's contribution to national integration, saying the integration of princely states had laid the foundation for a united India. "Sardar Patel was an Iron Man. His decisions and his role in integrating the princely states into the country will always be remembered," he said.

Commitment to Democratic Institutions

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu described Indira Gandhi as a courageous and decisive leader whose decisions had shaped the country's history. "Indira Gandhi was a personality who never feared, who was courageous and always had the ability to take decisions. One of her decisions changed the course of Pakistan," Sukhu said.

He said her leadership during the 1971 war had resulted in the liberation of Bangladesh and demonstrated her commitment to India's unity and integrity. Sukhu also recalled her decisions on land ceiling, abolition of privy purses and nationalisation of banks, saying these had shaped the country's economic and social policies. "She took important decisions for the unity and integrity of the country and sacrificed her life for the nation," he said.

The Chief Minister said the Congress had played a significant role in strengthening democratic institutions and protecting the Constitution after Independence. He said the Constitution drafted under the leadership of Dr B R Ambedkar had provided citizens with the right to vote and participate in democracy. "Through the same Constitution and the same democratic system, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also came to power. The right to vote is the foundation of our democracy, and it is important that this right is protected," Sukhu said.

He said Sardar Patel's contribution to the integration of princely states, including Jammu and Kashmir and Hyderabad, had earned him the title of Iron Man. The leaders said the occasion was an opportunity to remember the contributions of both personalities and inspire the younger generation to work towards national unity, democratic values and the country's development.

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