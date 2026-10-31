Maruti Suzuki E Vitara Exports Cross 50,000 Units Since August 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Maruti Suzuki has crossed 50,000 cumulative exports of its India-made electric vehicle since shipments began in August 2025. Announcing the milestone on October 29, 2026, the company said the EV is now exported to nearly 50 countries, including the UK, Norway, Germany, Japan and Switzerland. Europe remains its largest export market.
The company also continues to lead India's electric passenger vehicle exports. According to SIAM data cited by Maruti Suzuki, it accounted for nearly 93% of these exports between April and September 2026. It was also India's largest EV exporter in FY2025-26 and retained the position in the first half of FY2026-27.
At the centre of its EV export operations is the Hansalpur facility in Gujarat, which exclusively manufactures Suzuki's first global battery electric vehicle, the e VITARA. The plant recently increased its annual production capacity to one million vehicles, making it the first Suzuki facility worldwide to reach this capacity at a single site. This capacity covers all vehicles manufactured at the plant, not just EVs.
Maruti Suzuki has invested Rs 25,288.7 crore in the Hansalpur facility. The plant also plays a major role in the company's overall exports, accounting for nearly half of its overseas shipments in FY2025-26.
Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said,“Maruti Suzuki's EV export journey began in August 2025 when the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, commemorated the start of production of the e VITARA at the Hansalpur facility, for sale in over 100 countries. At the same event, he hailed Maruti Suzuki as a brand ambassador^ of the 'Make in India' initiative. Today, Maruti Suzuki exports EVs to nearly 50 of these countries, with Europe being the largest destination. In April-September 2026, Maruti Suzuki accounted for nearly 93%** of India's electric passenger vehicle exports. This milestone reflects India's advanced manufacturing capabilities and its growing competitiveness.”
Beyond EVs, Maruti Suzuki exports 16 models to nearly 120 countries. The company has remained India's largest passenger vehicle exporter for five consecutive financial years, from FY2021-22 to FY2025-26, according to SIAM data cited in the announcement. It also accounted for more than 50% of India's overall passenger vehicle exports between April and September 2026.
The latest milestone highlights the growing role of the Hansalpur facility in Maruti Suzuki's global operations, supporting both e VITARA exports and the company's wider overseas business.
Read More-
e-vitara/
The company also continues to lead India's electric passenger vehicle exports. According to SIAM data cited by Maruti Suzuki, it accounted for nearly 93% of these exports between April and September 2026. It was also India's largest EV exporter in FY2025-26 and retained the position in the first half of FY2026-27.
At the centre of its EV export operations is the Hansalpur facility in Gujarat, which exclusively manufactures Suzuki's first global battery electric vehicle, the e VITARA. The plant recently increased its annual production capacity to one million vehicles, making it the first Suzuki facility worldwide to reach this capacity at a single site. This capacity covers all vehicles manufactured at the plant, not just EVs.
Maruti Suzuki has invested Rs 25,288.7 crore in the Hansalpur facility. The plant also plays a major role in the company's overall exports, accounting for nearly half of its overseas shipments in FY2025-26.
Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said,“Maruti Suzuki's EV export journey began in August 2025 when the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, commemorated the start of production of the e VITARA at the Hansalpur facility, for sale in over 100 countries. At the same event, he hailed Maruti Suzuki as a brand ambassador^ of the 'Make in India' initiative. Today, Maruti Suzuki exports EVs to nearly 50 of these countries, with Europe being the largest destination. In April-September 2026, Maruti Suzuki accounted for nearly 93%** of India's electric passenger vehicle exports. This milestone reflects India's advanced manufacturing capabilities and its growing competitiveness.”
Beyond EVs, Maruti Suzuki exports 16 models to nearly 120 countries. The company has remained India's largest passenger vehicle exporter for five consecutive financial years, from FY2021-22 to FY2025-26, according to SIAM data cited in the announcement. It also accounted for more than 50% of India's overall passenger vehicle exports between April and September 2026.
The latest milestone highlights the growing role of the Hansalpur facility in Maruti Suzuki's global operations, supporting both e VITARA exports and the company's wider overseas business.
Read More-
e-vitara/
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