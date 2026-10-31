Jordan Supports Science Diplomacy With New PSUT Diploma For Future Leaders In Science And International Relations

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 31 (Petra) - Jordan has greatly enhanced its role in science diplomacy with the announcement of a new Diploma in Science Diplomacy to be taught at Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT), during an orientation seminar bringing together Jordanian and European diplomats at the Landmark Conference Centre in Amman on 29 October 2026.

The seminar explored how scientific knowledge, research partnerships and shared technological capabilities can strengthen international relations, support evidence-based policymaking and contribute to peace.

Her Royal Highness Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, President of the Royal Scientific Society of Jordan (RSS) and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Science for Peace, delivered the keynote address, entitled "Jordanian Science Architecture and its Place in Global Partnerships".

Drawing on more than two decades of engagement in science diplomacy, she called for closer collaboration between scientific institutions, governments and diplomatic services, and for a new generation of professionals equipped to connect science with international policy.

"I seek, like so many colleagues around the world, to generate or support those conversations and collaborations that may empower knowledge and prioritise science and technology, to help create a more hopeful future," Princess Sumaya said.

She emphasised that scientific discovery alone cannot deliver its full benefits to society without the policies, partnerships and diplomatic engagement needed to translate knowledge into action. "Science Diplomacy supports that mechanism, by providing a language for dialogue between science and government, within state structures, and across state borders," she said.

Princess Sumaya placed peace at the heart of her address, recalling the World Science Forum 2017, held in Jordan under her chairmanship and guided by the theme "Science for Peace". She stressed that lasting peace requires more than the absence of conflict. It must be supported by dialogue, education, opportunity, understanding and a sustained commitment to human dignity.

"Scientific knowledge and engagement must be at the core of sustainable peacebuilding," she said, highlighting the importance of scientific understanding in addressing challenges that no country can resolve alone, including water and energy security, climate change, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Addressing young diplomats in particular, Princess Sumaya underlined their potential to shape Jordan's international relationships for decades to come. She encouraged them to see science diplomacy as an opportunity to connect Jordanian knowledge and talent with international expertise, build partnerships founded on mutual respect, and ensure that Jordan actively helps shape global conversations.

She also highlighted Jordan's scientific and diplomatic institutions as the foundations of this work. The RSS, the Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST), PSUT, SESAME and the Jordan Institute of Diplomacy each contribute to an environment in which research, education, innovation and international engagement can reinforce one another.

Princess Sumaya paid tribute to the longstanding contribution of her father, HRH Prince Hassan bin Talal, to scientific advancement, regional cooperation and human development. His role in establishing the RSS in 1970, the HCST in 1987 and the Jordan Institute of Diplomacy in 1994 helped lay important foundations for Jordan's continuing engagement with science and international cooperation.

She described SESAME, the international scientific research facility in Allan, Jordan, as a practical demonstration of science diplomacy, showing how countries and scientific communities can cooperate around shared goals despite regional tensions. Its significance extends beyond scientific research to the trust, dialogue and relationships that develop when people work together in pursuit of knowledge.

"Today, we offer an institutional infrastructure, a pivotal location and an unrivalled passion for knowledge. We offer a home for Science Diplomacy in our region," Princess Sumaya said.

The seminar opened with welcoming remarks by H.E. Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas, Ambassador of the European Union to Jordan, and H.E. Haifa Al-Khraisha, Director of the Jordan Institute of Diplomacy. Their participation reflected the importance of cooperation between Jordanian and European institutions in developing a shared understanding of science diplomacy and its growing relevance to international relations.

Dr Jan Marco Müller, Team Leader at the European Commission's Directorate-General for Research and Innovation, introduced the European Union's approach to science diplomacy. His session outlined the role of science and research in international engagement and provided a framework for understanding the instruments and institutional partnerships through which scientific cooperation can support broader diplomatic objectives.

Jordan's scientific architecture and its place in global partnerships were outlined in Princess Sumaya's keynote address in which she connected the seminar's international focus with Jordan's own institutional experience, highlighting the country's capacity to bring together research, education, innovation and diplomacy in support of regional and global cooperation.

Following Princess Sumaya's announcement of PSUT's new Diploma in Science Diplomacy, Professor Wejdan Abu Elhaija, President of PSUT, was invited to outline the new course. The initiative is designed to bridge the worlds of science and diplomacy, equipping professionals with the knowledge and skills to engage with complex international challenges and connect scientific evidence with policy and diplomatic practice.

The seminar continued with Dr Theodota Lagouri, representing the EU Science Diplomacy Alliance and CERN, who examined science diplomacy in practice and the contribution of international networks to developing collaboration across scientific and diplomatic communities. Her session highlighted the importance of connecting expertise, institutions and practitioners to strengthen the field and expand opportunities for cooperation.

H.E. Dr Khaled Toukan, Director General of SESAME, shared his facility's model of international research partnership as a major element of scientific infrastructure that can bring together researchers and member countries across political boundaries, building relationships through shared scientific goals and sustained collaboration.

The final session featured Dr Ursula Bassler, Director for Stakeholder Relations at CERN, who discussed CERN's lessons in research partnerships. Drawing on the experience of one of the world's leading international scientific organisations, her contribution complemented the SESAME case study and highlighted the value of long-term institutional cooperation in supporting scientific progress and international engagement.

The seminar was facilitated by Hanina Ben Bernou of the European Union Delegation to Jordan and brought together officials from Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, European diplomats posted to Jordan, alumni of the EU-Jordan programme in European Affairs with the College of Europe, and representatives of Jordanian scientific, technological and research institutions.

The discussions took place amid expanding cooperation between Jordan and European institutions through the EU-Jordan Strategic and Comprehensive Partnership, Horizon Europe, the Partnership for Research and Innovation in the Mediterranean Area (PRIMA) and bilateral programmes. The seminar aimed to strengthen diplomats' understanding of these opportunities and their ability to connect scientific institutions, policymakers and international partners.

The launch of the PSUT Diploma in Science Diplomacy gives this shared ambition a practical educational dimension. By bringing scientific literacy, policy understanding and diplomatic practice into closer alignment, the initiative seeks to prepare professionals to navigate increasingly complex international challenges and develop partnerships that connect research with public policy and society.

The seminar concluded with a retrospective video of the World Science Forum 2017, held on the shores of the Dead Sea in Jordan under the banner "Science for Peace". Hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and organised by the RSS, the Forum was chaired by HRH Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan and brought together more than 3,000 participants from 120 countries. It remains a landmark gathering in Jordan's scientific history, placing the country at the forefront of international discussions on science policy, scientific cooperation and the role of science in building peace. Revisiting the Forum provided a fitting reminder that Jordan's commitment to science diplomacy builds on years of international engagement and a vision that continues to shape its partnerships today.

The seminar reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to placing knowledge, education and international cooperation at the heart of its engagement with the world. As science and technology increasingly shape global challenges and opportunities, science diplomacy offers Jordan a means of mobilising its institutions, expertise and international relationships in pursuit of a more peaceful and sustainable future.

//Petra// AA