Major Administrative Reshuffle In KP As 32 Institutions Come Under Regional Secretariats

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The administrative control of 32 directorates and government institutions across various departments in 12 designated districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been transferred to the Regional Development Secretariats.

Under the new arrangement, the administrative affairs of these institutions will now be managed by the secretaries of the Regional Development Secretariats instead of the respective heads of departments.

The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved the arrangements for transferring administrative control of the 32 government institutions. Following the approval, a formal notification was issued with the signatures of the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the notification, the transfer of administrative powers will also include the responsibilities, official records, assets, equipment and office resources of the concerned institutions. Their officers will be answerable to the secretaries of the respective Regional Development Secretariats.

Under the revised administrative structure, the Additional Chief Secretary (Designated Districts) will place the relevant officers under the respective Regional Development Secretariat secretaries. However, transfers of officers and employees will require approval from the Chief Secretary.

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The notification clarified that the transfer of administrative control will not affect employees' service conditions. Their positions, seniority, pensions and other benefits will remain unchanged. The institutions will continue operating from their existing offices, with no relocation as a result of the administrative changes.

Regarding financial matters, the Finance Department will remain responsible for managing salaries, budgets, operational expenses and development funds, while administrative affairs will fall under the supervision of the respective Regional Development Secretariat secretaries.

The institutions included in the transfer of administrative control cover several sectors, including Auqaf, Higher Education, Archaeology, Wildlife, Food and Environmental Protection.

The list also includes the Highways Authority, Food Safety, Housing Authority, Labour Department and Minerals Department.

Other institutions include Energy, Transport, Civil Defence, Rescue 1122, Anti-Corruption, Prisons, Prosecution, Excise, Land Records and the Local Council Board, among a total of 32 government institutions.

According to the notification, the orders regarding the transfer of administrative control will take effect immediately and will remain in force until further orders.