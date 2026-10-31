Explosions Reported In Russia's Ufa, Oil Refinery Unit On Fire Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to BBC News Russian, Ukrinform reports.

The city and regional authorities have made no statements about any incidents in Ufa.

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) closed Ufa Airport to takeoffs and landings at around 04:00 local time. The airport remains closed.

According to an OSINT analysis by Astra, a key oil refining unit is reportedly on fire in Ufa following an attack on the Bashneft-Novoil oil refinery.

Drones strike Russian oil refinery and military canning plant, media report

After analyzing photographs taken by eyewitnesses, an Astra OSINT analyst suggested that the L-35 catalytic reforming unit was on fire following the strike on the Bashneft-Novoil refinery.

This unit is a key part of the technological process at any major oil refinery. It is responsible for producing reformate, a high-octane component used in motor gasoline, as well as hydrogen, which is required to remove impurities from motor fuels. Without this unit operating reliably, the facility is technically unable to produce modern, environmentally compliant fuels.