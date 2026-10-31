Zelensky: Nearly 300,000 Households Left Without Power After Russian Strikes On Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv Regions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Last night, Russian 'Shaheds' struck a combined heat and power plant in Kyiv. In the Dnipro region, four electrical substations were hit in a single night. In the early morning, a Russian drone struck a combined heat and power plant in Shostka. [...] These Russian strikes have created a difficult situation with electricity supplies across our regions," Zelensky said.

Casualties reported as Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk region overnight

According to him, around 200,000 households in Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk region remain without electricity. More than 80,000 households in the Kyiv region are also without power. Repair crews are working to deal with the aftermath of the strikes and doing everything possible to restore electricity supplies.

In addition, railway infrastructure in Dnipro and Kharkiv was targeted over the past day. Russia also attacked a gas distribution facility in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

"The world sees that Russia is deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure every day. And everyone who does not want to see this Russian escalation spread further into Europe must help Ukraine. Strong steps that will really lead toward peace are needed – sanctions against the aggressor and new support packages for Ukraine," Zelensky said.