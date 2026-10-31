Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan Seek To Expand Cooperation In Logistics And AI

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are exploring new opportunities to strengthen economic cooperation in logistics, information technology, advanced technologies and artificial intelligence.

This was stated by Dauren Bimov, Co-Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Business Council and Founder of the KIT business community, in an exclusive interview with AzerNEWS.

He noted that the two countries are working to develop a portfolio of joint products and projects across several sectors, including logistics, IT, emerging technologies and data centre infrastructure.

According to Bimov, logistics chains remain one of the key factors influencing bilateral trade turnover. He highlighted the declining water levels in the Caspian Sea as one of the challenges that could affect cargo transportation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

"Of course, there are problems associated with the shallowing of the Caspian Sea. Ports are carrying out major works, which entails additional costs. Storms and a shortage of vessels also slow down the growth of our trade turnover," he said.

Bimov added that improving logistics infrastructure is among the priorities of the joint project portfolio.

Noting his professional background in logistics and his involvement in transportation and shipping businesses, he said that discussions are underway on the possibility of introducing new vessels to the Caspian Sea and exploring opportunities for their management.

"We are trying to address these issues at the systemic level," Bimov added.