Gold And Silver Fall To One Year Lows As Inflation Concerns Strengthen Rate Expectations

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Gold and silver prices suffered another sharp decline on Friday, with both precious metals reaching their lowest settlement levels in approximately a year. Rising oil prices, persistent inflation concerns and expectations of tighter monetary policy contributed to the pressure, while a stronger dollar and supported bond yields reduced the appeal of non yielding assets.

Gold fell 3.29% to settle at $3,885.70 an ounce, its lowest close since October 3, 2025. Silver dropped 5.93% to $49.097 an ounce, reaching its lowest level since November 7, 2025. Both metals recorded substantial monthly declines during October.

Inflation concerns weigh on precious metals

Gold and silver are sensitive to changes in interest rate expectations because neither asset generates regular income. When investors expect interest rates to remain higher or increase, interest bearing assets can become more attractive relative to precious metals.

Higher oil prices have added to inflation concerns, particularly because energy costs influence transportation, manufacturing and consumer prices. If inflation remains persistent, central banks may have less flexibility to reduce interest rates.

The stronger dollar has also contributed to the pressure on metals. Since gold and silver are generally priced in US dollars, a stronger currency can make them more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Silver experiences a deeper monthly decline

Silver's decline was particularly sharp, reflecting its dual role as both an investment asset and an industrial commodity. It is used in electronics, solar technology and several manufacturing applications, making its price sensitive to expectations about industrial demand.

The metal fell 18.31% during October, according to the reported market data. This marked a particularly weak monthly performance and extended a broader decline that had developed over recent weeks.

Gold also recorded a difficult month, falling 6.49% in October. The simultaneous weakness in both metals indicates that broader financial conditions have been influential in shaping investor behaviour.

What investors will monitor next

Market participants will be watching oil prices, inflation data, dollar movements and central bank expectations. Further changes in bond yields could also influence demand for precious metals.

The latest declines highlight how quickly market conditions can change the appeal of assets traditionally used for diversification. Future performance will depend on the interaction between inflation, interest rates, currency movements and demand from industrial and investment buyers.